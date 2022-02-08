3 Tihar Jail staff transferred after conman's bribe attempt

New Delhi: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been shifted to another jail in Tihar and three prison staff have been transferred after it was found that he had tried to bribe one of them, officials said on Sunday.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel said information was received that Chandrashekhar allegedly tried to bribe one of the staff of jail number 4, where he was lodged. He allegedly got Rs 1.25 lakh deposited into the bank account of an inmate's brother, the officials said.

"We are getting an inquiry conducted and have transferred three staff from the jail. Lodgment of inmate Sukesh has also been changed to another jail," Goel added.