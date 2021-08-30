3 teens out for morning dip in Yamuna drown, 1 more rescued

New Delhi: Three teenagers died after drowning in the Yamuna river here after they and one of their friends went there to take a bath, here in North Delhi, the Delhi Police said.



The fourth boy, identified as one Bunty, was rescued by the police. Officials added that all the four boys had gone to the Yamuna river on Sunday morning to take bath. The deceased persons have been identified as one 16-year-old Sameer, 15-year-old Pankaj and 14-year-old Sumit, police said.

After police received a PCR call from a local regarding the drowning of boys, two fire tenders, a team of divers and police rushed to the spot and eventually managed to fish out all four of them, however three of them were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

The divers pulled the three teenagers from the river. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, a senior police officer said.

A senior police officer said that all the four teenagers were school students and were residents of Brijpuri in Karawal Nagar.

According to the police, Sameer, Pankaj, Sumit and Bunty came out of their homes at 5 am and went for a bath in the river. While the three had gone into deep waters, Bunty was behind them and was saved, officials said.

"They left their house at 5 am on Saturday and went towards the Yamuna from Wazirabad side...while Bunty didn't go deep into the water, the other three went inside and drowned as a result," the officer said, adding that following this Bunty panicked and went home and informed the parents of the three deceased who rushed to the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were later shifted to Sabzi Mandi mortuary, the officer said.

Police said that Sameer and Bunty were siblings.