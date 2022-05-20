3 sharpshooters of interstate gang held
New Delhi: Three members of an interstate gang have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Thursday.
The three men are sharp shooters of the Tillu Tajpuria — Parvesh Mann — Neeraj Bawana gang, they said, adding that the trio were planning a "big attack" against their rivals and their families.
Two semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. .
The accused have been identified as Pawan Shehrawat (30), a resident of Bawana, Ashu (21), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and Gaurav Tyagi (27), a resident of Hapur in UP, they said.
A Delhi Police sub-inspector received injuries during the encounter, officials said.
On May 7, a man named Braham Prakash (55), the father of Kapil alias Kallu khera who is a member of Gogi gang, was killed by the members of Neeraj Bawana – Tillu Tajpuria – Parvesh Mann gang, police said.
The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and Shehrawat was clearly identified in the footage, a senior police officer said.
