3 sharpshooters of interstate gang held

New Delhi: Three members of an interstate gang have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Thursday.



The three men are sharp shooters of the Tillu Tajpuria — Parvesh Mann — Neeraj Bawana gang, they said, adding that the trio were planning a "big attack" against their rivals and their families.

Two semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. .

The accused have been identified as Pawan Shehrawat (30), a resident of Bawana, Ashu (21), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and Gaurav Tyagi (27), a resident of Hapur in UP, they said.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector received injuries during the encounter, officials said.

On May 7, a man named Braham Prakash (55), the father of Kapil alias Kallu khera who is a member of Gogi gang, was killed by the members of Neeraj Bawana – Tillu Tajpuria – Parvesh Mann gang, police said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and Shehrawat was clearly identified in the footage, a senior police officer said.