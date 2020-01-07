3 persons including GDA supervisor charred to death in Gzb apartment

Ghaziabad: Three persons including a supervisor with Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), his wife and younger brother were charred to death inside an apartment situated in multi-storey residential building in pratap vihar area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Police are yet to ascertain the reason which triggered flames.



According to police, the deceased were identified as GDA supervisor Bachhu Singh (48), his wife Rani (45) and brother Narayan (45). Cops said that deceased Narayan was a disabled person and the family used to live in a 2BHK flat located in H-Block in Sector 11, Pratap Vihar under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station.

Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad told Millennium Post that the fire broke out around 6.30 pm.

"The information was conveyed to fire department within 15-20 minutes after the fire broke out and within no time two fire tenders from Vaishali and nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot. The apartment where the fire got triggered was located at first floor in the ten floor building and the fire didn't affect nearby flats. When we opened the apartment, the bodies of three persons including a woman were found lying on the bed inside one of the rooms," said

Singh.

"The bodies of deceased persons have been sent for post mortem" added Singh.

"Deceased couple is survived by three children- Rakhi (25), Gulshan (23) and Pritam (20). All three work in a theatre and had gone went for a stage show in Rajasthan. It seems like all the deceased were watching TV and soon a short circuit in the plug triggered flames and all trapped inside," said a senior cop.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance into the matter and sought a report from Ghaziabad district administration.

The CM also directed the administration to present report in order to provide needful help to family of victims.