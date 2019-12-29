3 people injured in firing, personal enmity suspected

New Delhi: Three people including a couple were injured in firing in Outer North's Bakhtawarpur area. Four unidentified men were involved in the case. Police have started their investigation in the case.



According to investigators one of the victims had two criminal cases including rape registered against him. It is being probed whether the attack was the fallout of personal enmity with the man.

Police identified the victim as Naveen (38), his wife Sangeeta (35) and Pushkar (30). "Naveen runs a gym in Model Town area and has a criminal background. The other injured Pushkar is the owner of a tyre shop," police added. According to police, they received information of firing at 3.48 pm on Sunday at Bakhtawarpur area. The three persons were injured in firing by four unknown persons at the tyre shop where they came for car service.

Naveen has sustained bullet injuries in his back and abdomen whereas his wife was hit by a bullet on her knee. The other injured Pushkar was hit by two bullets on his hip and leg. They are being treated at the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said that they are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Naveen was arrested in two cases of Arms act and rape. "Prima facie it seems that there is enmity behind this incident. A case under relevant sections is being registered and the investigation is going on," said Sharma.