3 more deaths, 36 fresh cases in city; positivity rate at 0.06%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three more fatalities on Monday, according to a health bulletin.



It was on April 15 last year that the national capital had recorded 17 cases.

The positivity rate in the city stands at 0.06 per cent, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Fifty-eight people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.

The total number of fatalities is 25,030 while the tally of cumulative cases has reached 14,35,565, the bulletin said.

As many as 14,09,968 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out, it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 59,410 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and of these 48,198 were RTPCR, CBNAAT or True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests. The number of tests conducted on Sunday was on the lower side since people avoid stepping on holidays.

The number of active cases stands at 567, a minor decline from 592 cases a day ago.

According to the bulletin, 183 patients are in home isolation, down from 203 on the previous day, while the number of containment zones has dipped to 407 from 409 on Sunday.

Out of 12,754 beds in hospitals, only 339 are occupied.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.06 per cent now.

With 2,77,870 doses left in Delhi's Covid vaccine bank on Monday morning, the vaccine stock will last for less than a day, according to a bulletin issued by the city government. Out of these, 2,05,630 doses are of Covaxin and 72,240 are of Covishield.

However, only 20 per cent of the Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose since Covaxin stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, the bulletin said.

Only 11,358 doses were administered on July 18, out of which 7,050 were first doses and 4,308 were second doses.

The capital's current vaccination capacity is 47,605 doses per day.

As many as 93,57,482 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,16,010 second doses.