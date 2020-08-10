3 lakh students of North MCD schools yet to receive books, says AAP leader

new delhi: Delhi Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, on Sunday, said that the BJP ruled North MCD schools have not given books to three lakh of its students even though the academic session had begun in April. He also suggested that the municipality may use the pandemic as an excuse for the delay but a similar practice was adopted in 750 of its schools last year.



Pathak has now asked Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to intervene in the matter and provide books within 10-15 days. Meanwhile, he has also written to Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi's education minister, Manish Sisodia, to intervene and help the students caught in petty politics.

The AAP leader has alleged that the BJP's purported corrupt leaders take money for buildings, for cleaning the drains, for the ration of cows but they should not use education funding to indulge in alleged corruption. "The Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP-run north MCD should immediately provide the books and notebooks to the three lakh students within 10-15 days," he said.

Pathak also said that the north MCD may use "the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic" but in 2019 till November, the students were in doldrums about their books and eventually money for books was transferred into the accounts of students. "Last to last year, the BJP run north MCD did not give a single book to the students," Pathak alleged.

"The mayor of the BJP-run north MCD has called a meeting of the education committee tomorrow. The due process is that after the proposal of buying the books is passed by this committee, then the matter will go to the standing committee, from there it will go to some other committee and finally the matter will be placed before the house of the north MCD. After clearance from the house, the tender will be out. It is only after some company accepts the tender then the process of buying books will begin," the AAP leader explained in his letter to Sisodia. The entire process may take at least six more months if not more. Therefore, the students will not get books till December and "maybe not get the books before the next year", the AAP leader

added.

North MCD's Leader of Opposition, Vikas Goel said, "The BJP-run north MCD is doing the same inhuman act of not providing books to the students for the past many years. In the last 14 years, the BJP has destroyed the municipal corporations of Delhi. The corruption of the BJP is increasing every day and now it has come to a situation when they are utilising the fund of education. Such an act is completely unacceptable and condemnable and the BJP has no right to govern the MCDs anymore."

Delhi BJP spokesperson Kapoor said, "no doubt books have not been distributed to students of municipal schools and yes earlier too there have been odd situations like this".

"But before raising this issue on a public platform, AAP leaders should ask the chief minister why he has financially crippled the municipal bodies to an extent that they face such odd situations while trying to provide basic education, sanitation or health services," he added.