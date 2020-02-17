3 killed while laying Ganga water pipeline at NH-24 in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A young labourer was killed while two others were critically injured after getting trapped in a massive mud wall slide while under taking the Ganga water pipeline laying work at NH-24 near Columbia hospital in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Monday



evening.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Anshuman (22).

Among those injured were identified as Pankaj (23) and Amit (21).

The incident occurred around 4 pm when seven workers were engaged in earth work for laying Ganga water Pipe line near under-construction NH-24.

Cops said that the laying work of pipeline was being carried out by APCO

company.

The labourers have dug up a 25-30 feet deep pit for laying a 1.5 diameter pipeline which is part of 14 km long Ganga Jal water pipeline from Dasna to Ganga Jal Water treatment plant. A large portion of mud collapsed over them and all the seven labourers were feared trapped inside.

Senior police officials said that four of them managed to come out while three remained stuck inside.

"Following the information received, a police team rushed to the spot and NDRF team was also called. The rescue operation was started with the help of cranes and we managed to rescue all the three persons trapped inside. The injured people were taken to Columbia hospital in Kavi Nagar for medical treatment where doctors declared Anshuman dead on arrival," said Manish Kumar Singh, SP (city), Ghaziabad.

The officer further said that police received no complaint into the matter while the body of deceased was sent for post mortem.

A senior NHAI official confirmed that the workers were using the digging machine due to the which, the mountain of soil slid on

them.