3 killed in Yamuna E-way mishap

Greater Noida: A husband-wife duo are among three persons who were killed in a tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway on early Sunday morning. The incident also left two other persons with critical injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the left side of road following a break down.



The five occupants of Maruti Swift Dzire Ola cab were en route for Delhi from Auriya district of Uttar Pradesh. Sonu (21) was behind the wheel at the time of incident that took place around 4:50 am. A truck bearing registration number UP 17 AT 7419, was parked on the left side of road near zero point at Yamuna Expressway under the jurisdiction of Beta-II police station of Greater Noida.

"As the driver failed to notice the truck, he rammed his car from behind killing three passengers. The intensity of the crash was such that the front portion of the car was completely flattened. All the five victims travelling in the car belonged to Uttam Nagar in Delhi. They were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida where three persons were declared dead while the other two was receiving treatment," said Rameshwar Kumar, Station House Officer of Beta-II police station.

As per police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu's father Pratap Singh (55), his mother Usha Devi (50) and their distant relative Satpal Singh (30). Sonu and his uncle Santosh Kumar (40) are among the injured. "While the truck driver managed to flee from the spot, we are getting into the details of truck owner with the help of registration number," the officer added. Meanwhile, on the basis of complaint made by deceased family members, police lodged an FIR against the truck driver under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. The truck has been seized by police.