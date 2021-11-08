3 killed in two separate road accidents in Noida, Gr Noida

noida: Two people were killed after their car rammed into a truck from behind at Noida-Greater Noida expressway on Sunday. Police said that the victims were close friends and were heading to Noida when the incident took place.

On Sunday, around 12 pm, both the deceased men identified as Ajay (35) and Sohanpal Singh (48), residents of village Gejha were headed to Noida to get their car serviced. A truck carrying sacks of grains was moving ahead and Ajay failed to notice the truck.

A senior police officer of Noida police said that the intensity of collision was such that the car got completely damaged after it collided into the truck from behind. Police believed that the car was being driven at a very high speed when the incident took place.

"A passerby informed police and highway patrolling team immediately rushed to rescue the victims. Both of them died of critical injuries in head and chest while their bodies were handed over to family after performing post-mortem," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The officer further said that police have not received any complaint from the family of victims in connection with the incident. A resident of village Gejha said that both the deceased men were good friends. Ajay is survived by wife and two children while Sohapal was the only parent of his children after the death of his wife couple of years ago.

In another road accident reported from Sector 58 area of Noida, a woman has died while her husband is critical after their motorcycle fell onto the ground while driving at high speed near Sector 57 of Noida on Sunday.