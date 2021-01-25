3 killed in crash on Eastern Peripheral E-way in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A man and his two-year-old son were among three people killed on Sunday in a vehicle pile-up due to poor visibility caused by fog on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Murad Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said.



The accident occurred in the afternoon near Milak Chakarpur village, they said.

Arun (32), resident of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, his wife Maahi (28) and their son Arav were in the car being driven by Mohit (30) when it rammed into a canter truck, which collided with a stationary truck. The car was travelling from Sonipat in Haryana to Noida.

The four car occupants and canter truck driver, identified as Harpreet Singh (41) from Punjab's Amritsar district, suffered serious injuries in the pile-up.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Ghaziabad where Arun, Arav and Singh succumbed to injuries, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told.

Maahi and car driver Mohit are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the SP said.

All the three vehicles were badly damaged due to the impact of collision, police said.