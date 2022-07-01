3 killed after a speeding bike hits them before falling off Gzb flyover

Ghaziabad: Three men, including a sanitation worker, were killed after a speeding bike fell off Thakurdwara flyover in the Kotwali police station area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday night.



The incident took place around 1:30 am on flyover adjacent to MMG hospital. Five sanitation workers were sweeping near Thakurdwara flyover when two bikers hit them, and three people, including both the bikers, fell off from the flyover. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Anmol (20), a sanitation worker on contractual duty with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam and two bikers Rajat, a native of Allahabad and Vishal, a resident of Bamheta area in Ghaziabad.

Pramod, an eyewitness and working with Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam said that they engage in sweeping of roads at night and at the time of incident they had placed barricades on both sides of road to stop traffic.

"Despite this, two youth on a bike came at a high speed, and hit Anmol who was collecting garbage. The two along with Anmol fell from the flyover and two of them died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at the MMG hospital," Pramod said.

Pramod further said that immediately after the incident, they informed police.

Ghaziabad's Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said that they have handed over the bodies to their families after performing post-mortem.

"Legal proceedings into the case is underway and we will register a case after receiving complaint from the family of victim," Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, the mishap has raised question over the flyover's design. District president of Ghaziabad sanitation worker's trade union Shakti Singh has given a letter to the Municipal Commissioner in this regard.

He has said that compensation of Rs 10 lakh should be given to the deceased sweeper and a case should be registered by blacklisting the firm contractor as he did not take necessary precautions while doing the cleaning work.