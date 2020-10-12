3 killed & 1 injured in accident in West Delhi

new delhi: Three people were killed in an accident between a car and a tractor in West Delhi's Moti Nagar early on Sunday. Police said that one more person was injured who is receiving treatment.



Police said that a PCR call was received at Moti Nagar police station regarding an accident in front of Kirti Nagar Metro Station at about 1.30 am. The team rushed to the spot and found that a car Maruti Swift VDI and red colour tractor along with a loaded trolley had met with an accident on Shadipur flyover.

The four friends had gone out to have dinner when the accident was reported. Later, information was received from the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar that Rajesh Sharma (32), Tarun Gupta (42) and Charandeep Singh (38), all residents of Pandav Nagar, were declared brought dead while Parveen Singh (38), a resident of Jhilmil, was under treatment and not fit for statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. An FIR was registered and all the three bodies have been shifted to DDU hospital for autopsy. Vehicles have been seized. Further investigation is in progress.

Police said that Rajesh Sharma was working in a courier company called Unique logistic at Mahipalpur, survived by wife and two daughters whereas Charandeep was working in a company called Times Internet Ltd. He was survived by wife, daughter and son. Tarun Gupta was a running self computer shop at his residence. He was survived by his wife and daughter.

"All the three are residents of B Block Pandav Nagar, East Delhi. The fourth person who has survived was the owner of the car but he was not driving at the time of accident," police said.