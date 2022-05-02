3, including college student, killed, four seriously injured in 2 separate road accidents in Noida and Greater Noida

noida: At least three people, including a college student, were killed while four others, including three girl students, have been critically injured in two separate hit-and-run road accidents across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday.



The first incident took place around 11:30 pm on Saturday in Beta-II police station area of Greater Noida where an unidentified speeding vehicle hit five students who were walking on road near Ryan International School roundabout. One student was killed in the incident while four others were injured.

According to police, all students — two boys and three girls, aged around 25-28 year, studies at a private university in Greater Noida and were living at rented accommodations in Sector Delta-I.

"The students were returning to their residence after having food in Sector Alpha-I. All of them are students of Galgotia University and were pursuing different professional courses. Police have fetched a CCTV footage which shows that they were crossing the road when a speeding red car hit them and fled. All of them got injured. We are investigating to identify the car but the car's plate is not clear in the video. Further probe is on and appropriate actions will be taken," Anil Singh, SHO of Beta-I police station, said.

Police said that the students were rushed to a private hospital where one of the students, identified as Ayush (23), died during treatment while the other four are still being treated. Police said that their parents have been informed and a case will be registered after receiving complaint.

The other incident took place near Chuhadpur village in Noida where a speeding dumper hit two contractual workers of the Noida Authority while they were watering the trees along the road around 2 pm on Saturday.

"The two men were standing behind the water tanker and were watering the trees near Chuhudpur underpass. A dumper came speeding towards the tanker and hit the two men. Both died before reaching the hospital. The driver left the vehicle and fled from the scene. We had seized the dumper and have also caught the driver now," a senior police officer, said.

Police said that a complaint has been filed against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence). He has been produced before the magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

Post-mortem has also been conducted for all three deceased, police said.