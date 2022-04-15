1 killed, several injured in AC compressor explosion

New Delhi: One man was killed and several others were severely injured after an Air Conditioner compressor exploded inside a restaurant in Southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday, officials confirmed. Reportedly the explosion happened at a fastfood restaurant (Waffle Mania, T-84D, Okhla), which led to a fire.

Of those who were injured in the incident, five men and one woman were admitted to Holy Family Hospital. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said officials of the Delhi Fire Services. A call about the fire was received at 3.49 pm and three fire tender were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire was later extinguished, he added.

However, the local police have provided the identification of only six of the injured people- Danish aka Munna, Nadeem, Ajju, Saan Mohd, Bijay and Ikra, who was discharged. Later in the evening, doctors confirmed that Nadeem had succumbed to his injuries.

A resident of the area, 29-year-old Javed told the Millennium Post, "We heard a loud sound of a blast at around 1:30 in the afternoon. Locals rushed to the spot and found a massive fire breakout. We informed the fire department and fire tenders rushed to the spot. Later both locals and firefighters rescued the injured persons and recovered the dead bodies." Search and rescue operations are continuing to trace one more boy, the fire official said at 9.30 pm.

Another fire at Punjabi Bagh

Meanwhile, another massive fire broke out at a restaurantcum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said, adding that no casualties have been reported in this case. The police said the restaurant had four floors and a parking facility. The fire, which started allegedly due to a short circuit, spread to all the floors, they said. "A total of 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. No one was reportedly inside the building when the fire broke out. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

Editor's note: The print version of this story published on Page 2 of Millennium Post's April 15 Delhi edition had an inadvertent factual error and incorrectly said two minors were also killed in the fire. The two boys identified mistakenly allegedly drowned while bathing in the Yamuna and only one of them has been confirmed dead. The police are still looking for the three other boys who are suspected to have drowned. These two boys were incorrectly identified as to have died in the fire. The error has been corrected in an updated e-paper and on the website. The error is deeply regretted.