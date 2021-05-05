3 IAS officers & over 20 call centre executives to ensure oxygen supply

New Delhi: The Delhi government Tuesday appointed 3 IAS officers and more than 20 call centre executives to ensure smooth functioning of oxygen supply and distribution.The Delhi government is working round-the-clock to improve the distribution network of oxygen in the national Capital. Senior health officials of the Delhi government on Tuesday briefed the media about the matters related to oxygen supply and healthcare management over a zoom meeting. Today (Tuesday) the oxygen supply touched 450 metric tonnes and by Wednesday or Thursday, the supply should touch the range of 500 MT.



"The demand of oxygen in Delhi is that of approximately 976 metric tonnes by May 11, 2021. The Central government has allocated 590 metric tonnes of oxygen to the government of Delhi", read a Delhi government statement. To ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen, the Delhi government is working to make sure that the supply chain is robust and efficient, the movement of oxygen is regular, with the suppliers supplying the oxygen to Delhi as per the prescribed roster. Oxygen is to be supplied to Delhi from nearby districts such as Roorkee, Panipat, Ghaziabad etc. to make it more robust and time-efficient. At present, the oxygen supply is coming from far off places like mostly from the eastern part of the country resulting in a higher turnaround time.

The day before yesterday (Monday) the railway movement of oxygen has started and 120 metric tons of oxygen arrived at the Tughlakabad Railway station. The Delhi government is closely coordinating with the officials from the Government of India to meet the desired demand for oxygen in the national Capital. "Senior officials from the railway Ministry, IOCL and Concorde have been designated to make a sure undisturbed supply of oxygen to Delhi. The government of India provided Delhi with additional 7 ISO containers", it said. Delhi government has also deputed a team of officers to each of the oxygen plant locations, this team make sure that there are no glitches and any administrative obstacles in the oxygen supply to Delhi. The barometer to find the severity of the situation is monitored on a daily basis with the help of SOS alerts. Big hospitals in the national Capital use liquid oxygen and the smaller health care institutions are using a mix of liquid oxygen and gas cylinders.