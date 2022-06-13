3 held in police combing drive

New Delhi: Two criminals were shot at while another one was arrested during a search operation conducted by Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area of the national capital, an official said on Sunday.



The search operation was based on a tip-off. The two accused who were injured during the encounter were identified as Deepanshu Chauhan and Suraj. Another accused, identified as Neeraj, was also nabbed while he was trying to flee. The police after reaching the spot found four to five persons who opened fire on the personnel.

"During the search operation last night in the Yamuna Khadar area, two people got injured after they fired upon the police. One person has also been apprehended during the operation," said police.

One 9 mm pistol, 2 live rounds and one CMP, 2 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. In addition, total of 25 suspicious persons have been

rounded up.

The operation was launched after information was received about the presence of robbers in Yamuna Khadar area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital and a case under sections 186/353/307/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered.