3 held in police combing drive
New Delhi: Two criminals were shot at while another one was arrested during a search operation conducted by Delhi Police in the Yamuna Khadar area of the national capital, an official said on Sunday.
The search operation was based on a tip-off. The two accused who were injured during the encounter were identified as Deepanshu Chauhan and Suraj. Another accused, identified as Neeraj, was also nabbed while he was trying to flee. The police after reaching the spot found four to five persons who opened fire on the personnel.
"During the search operation last night in the Yamuna Khadar area, two people got injured after they fired upon the police. One person has also been apprehended during the operation," said police.
One 9 mm pistol, 2 live rounds and one CMP, 2 live rounds have been recovered from their possession. In addition, total of 25 suspicious persons have been
rounded up.
The operation was launched after information was received about the presence of robbers in Yamuna Khadar area. The injured have been shifted to the hospital and a case under sections 186/353/307/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act was registered.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
735 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate stands at 4.3%12 Jun 2022 7:48 PM GMT
25 days of severe heat so far this summer, highest since '12: IMD12 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
2 dead as car hits stationary truck in outer Delhi's Libaspur flyover12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi BJP leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar12 Jun 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Delhi issued half of int'l driving permits this yr for those...12 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT