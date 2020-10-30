3 held for theft of telephone cable worth Rs 8L

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested three men for allegedly stealing telephone copper cables worth Rs. 8 lakhs here in Madanpur Khadar.



Police received information about a vehicle filled with stolen cables which is about to arrive, following which they laid a trap and signaled the approaching van to stop. On this, the vehicle began to flee from the spot but it eventually halted after police gave it a chase. The three accused were arrested and police seized MTNL cable worth Rs. 8 lakhs. The accused allegedly confessed that they stole the cables from places like Mohan Cooperative to DDA flats in Sarita Vihar.

