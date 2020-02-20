3 held for fraudulent sale of property in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Gurugram police has arrested a woman and two men who used to sell properties in the city and earn huge profits through fraudulent means.



According to law enforcement officials, the gang used to obtain the property papers by impersonating as the real owners/signatories and then used to sell the property to others. The matter came to light when one of the complainants lodged a complaint with the Sushant Lok police station of how his property was being sold to other buyers without him allowing any such thing. The subsequent inquiry into the case led the law enforcement officials to arrest Vibha, Rajendra and Lucky. An amount of Rs 10 lakh and some fake property papers have also been seized from the trio.

The Gurugram police have booked the three persons under various sections – 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467

(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating),471 (using forged documents).

The trio has also been booked under 120-B (party to criminal offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to law enforcement officials, the trio first tried to identify the properties by moving around several residential colonies. Their job was made easier as the two men involved in the crime were also involved in the business of property dealing earlier and had a fair knowledge of the processes in buying and selling of the property.

"We are in the process of finding out how many people were duped by them. We have been able to get two-day police remand of the men involved in the case and in this process, we will try to get the information," said a senior police official.