3 held for duping over 100 people on pretext of providing 'WFH' jobs

New Delhi: Three people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly cheating more than 100 people on the pretext of providing them 'work from home' jobs, police said on Sunday.



Accused identified as Rahul Singh (27), Sandhya (21) and Rohit Kumar Dubey (28), used to cheat job seekers for they found them an easy

target.

They used to commit crime so as to earn easy money to live a lavish lifestyle, they said.

Police said they cheated people on the pretext of providing them work from home' jobs offering handsome salary through quiker.com posts.

They demanded money from unemployed people as part of registration and interview fees and vanished afterwards, police said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Ashok Vihar, alleging that she had registered herself at Quiker.com for work from home' job.

According to police, on June 18, she received a call from one unknown number that her CV is selected for job for work from home'. She communicated with the alleged through Whatsapp who asked her to pay Rs 2,500 as registration fee which she paid

instantly.

The next day, complainant received the call and alleged asked her to pay Rs 4,500 before interview which would be refunded with first salary and in case of non-selection, this amount will be refunded within 24 hours.

Complainant transferred Rs. 4,500 to alleged.

Alleged conducted her telephonic interview after which the complainant was further asked to pay Rs 15,000 as a part of salary account and was assured that this amount will be refunded along with previous amount, but this time complainant did not transfer the amount and realised that she has been cheated, police officials said.