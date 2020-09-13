3 held for duping 250 people through fake call centre since 2017: Police

New Delhi: Three members of a gang, including a civil defence volunteer, have been arrested for allegedly duping nearly 250 people on the pretext of offering gifts against the reward points in their credit cards, police said on Saturday.



Manish Gupta (23) and two of his associates — Ashish (25) and Abhishek (24) — have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the other members of the gang, they said.

The police said Manish had earlier worked in a call centre, from where he got the idea of setting up a fake call centre and luring people with lucrative offers. Along with his associates, he started running a fake call centre from 2017 and has confessed to have duped nearly 250 people across the country, the police said.