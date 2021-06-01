3 farmers held in central Delhi for violating lockdown norms: Police

New Delhi: Police have arrested three farmers from central Delhi for allegedly violating lockdown norms, officials said on Tuesday.



The three men, residents of Punjab, were arrested on Monday as they did not have movement passes, a senior police officer said.

The farmers said they came to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara at Connaught Place to pay obeisance and stayed there for two days, he added.

They claimed that they were going to the Singhu border and did not have any intention to stage a protest in central Delhi, the officer said.