3 dead in 2 separate road accidents

Kolkata: Three persons died in two separate road accidents on Wednesday morning in Maniktala and Entally areas.



The first incident took place on Wednesday around 7:55 am. Two persons riding a bike were going towards Moulali Crossing along CIT Road. At the same time, a bus from route 240 was also going towards Moulali at high speed. The driver of the bus tried to overtake the bike a few metres away from the Moulali Crossing and hit the bike while trying to overtake it.

It is alleged that the bike was dragged for a few metres before the bus came to a halt. As soon as the bus stopped, the driver jumped from his cabin and fled the spot. Locals rushed to help the bikers, identified as Manish Kumar Jha (20) and Rohan Jha (20) of Tagore Park area in Kasba and rushed them to NRS Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead. Police seized the bus and initiated a case against the driver on charges of causing death by negligence.

After almost an hour of the incident in Moulali, a bus from route 211 hit an elderly pedestrian near Muchibazar on Ultadanga Main Road. The deceased, identified as Purnima Ghosh (60), was rushed to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The driver of the offending bus was arrested and the vehicle was seized by the cops from Maniktala police station.