3 dead, 2 critical in two separate road accidents on Yamuna E-way

Gr noida: Three people were killed while two others are critically injured in two separate road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday in Greater Noida. In the first incident, two youth aged 19 and 26 died after their car collided into a truck from behind in Jewar of Greater Noida around 7:40 am on Monday.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Lavkush and Gaurav, natives of Buddh Vihar colony in New Delhi. Gaurav was driving the car at the time of incident, police said.

"The car was moving towards Agra from Noida and near 38 kilometer milestone from zero point, the car collided into truck from behind. The intensity of collision was such that the car was badly crushed and it seems that it was being driven at a high speed," said a senior police officer.

"While police had to use cutters to pull out victims from mangled car, all the four victims were rushed to hospital where two were declared dead on arrival while a mother and son duo has been admitted to Kailash hospital in Greater Noida and continues to be critical," the officer added.

Police said that the accident was fallout of low visibility due to dense fog on the expressway. In another incident, a woman was killed after a speeding car ran over her in Rabupura area of Greater Noida on the Yamuna Expressway.

The woman was walking along with her son at Yamuna Expressway who was dragging his empty fuel motorcycle.

"A speeding car ran over the woman and collided into the side railing. The driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The victim succumbed to injuries during treatment. The car has been seized while the driver is still absconding," police said.