3-day Noida flower show concludes

Noida: The three days' Noida flower show concluded on Sunday with prizes awarded to over hundred winners in various categories. Officials said that this time, the footfall of the event has broken records of past many years.



The 34th Noida flower show organised by Noida authority at Noida Stadium started on February 21 where over 3,500 species of flowers from different places in Delhi-NCR were put on display. Individuals, private and government institutions, horticulture societies, and housing societies of Noida and Greater Noida participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion Noida authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ritu Maheshwari, said that over one lakh people visited the Noida flower show. "This year, the event remained jam-packed for all the three days and nearly one lakhs fifty thousand people visited the flower show making it a big success. Nearly hundred trophies were distributed to winners in various categories," said Maheshwari.

"The flower waste is being collected and sent to Nari Niketan for recycling. From next year, we are planning to organise the flower show at a park like Noida biodiversity park and Meghdutam park so that the flower waste can be utilised and recycled easily," the CEO added.

During the programme, the Noida Chairman running trophy was awarded to Kumar Mangalam Birla while the Greater Noida chairman running trophy was awarded to Mall of India for showcasing best display at the

flower show.

Among the other winners in different categories were Northern railways, Kota house among others.

Apart from this, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), won first prize in spot gardening competition.