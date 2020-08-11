3 constables held in robbery

new delhi: Eight people including three Delhi Police constables were arrested in a robbery case in South West Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya confirmed the developments and said that they are further investigating the case. According to police sources, on Saturday all eight people went inside an office in Vasant Kunj area but there were more than 20 people inside the office. "They thought that there will be fewer people so they can easily commit the crime but all went wrong when they saw those people present inside the office," a source said.

As per sources, they took a laptop, a mobile phone but one of them was caught and police was informed. During the investigation, police arrested eight people. "Three persons turn out to be serving Delhi Police constables. They will be facing departmental action," sources said.

The investigation is also underway to check whether they have gone inside to commit extortion. "Probe is underway," an official said. When asked whether they were involved in any other crime, the official replied that they have so far found the first such instance of these policemen although they are investigating.