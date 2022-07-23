'3 civic staff injured in 'attack' during drive to catch stray cattle'
New Delhi: A milk tax inspector and two other municipal staff were "seriously injured" after being allegedly attacked by a group of people during a civic drive to catch stray cattle in Najafgarh area in Delhi, officials said on Friday.
According to police, three-four people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place a few days ago.
The MCD, in a statement on Friday, said the veterinary department had carried out a drive in the Najafgarh zone.
During the MCD's action, while they were catching three stray cattle, on the back side of a vegetable market in Nasirpur area. Suddenly a "mob attacked the squad" on duty, in which three staff, including a milk tax inspector of the veterinary department "suffered serious injuries," the statement said.
Two stray animals caught by the MCD squad were freed by the assailants, but the team managed to catch one of the three cattle. The milk tax inspector later made a PCR call and lodged a formal complaint with the police, it said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT