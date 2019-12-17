3 arrested for protesting against CAA in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Taking cognisance of the tense situation in Delhi, Aligarh and other parts of the country over the protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the Ghaziabad police have arrested three persons for allegedly protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and posting objectionable posts on social media against CAA.

According to police, two persons were arrested from Loni area in Ghaziabad who were identified as Imran and Jabbar, both residents of Loni. Police said that both the accused were caught on Monday night moving on road by holding banner in their hands and raising slogan against the Act.

"We have issued an advisory for people to maintain law and order in the district and avoid posting any message on social media that may hamper peace and harmony in the district. We received compliant of two persons of making objectionable remark on the Act and raising slogans. They also tried to encourage other people to support them. Both the accused have been booked under Crpc section 151," said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ghaziabad.

The officer further said that a 25-year-old man was also arrested from Muradnagar area for allegedly posting objectionable posts on social media platforms against CAA. Apart from this, two other persons have also been booked in Masuri area of Ghaziabad in connection with similar incidents. "Both the accused were found to have been posted objectionable post on social media against CAA," said police.

Meanwhile, both the Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar police are on high alert to maintain law and order in the district. "Section 144 has been imposed in the district and before taking any protest, people should take the permission from the local authorities. We advice people not to forward posts that pertain to the political, communal or current situation or any such message which is likely to hurt religion/religious sentiments," the SP added.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police on Tuesday said it has identified and warned around 300 people spreading rumours on social media regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and may initiate action against them including arrest.

The police in Noida and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up vigilance on the ground and on social media, including Facebook and

Twitter.