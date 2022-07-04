3 arrested for duping people on pretext of jobs in airlines

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested three fraudsters, who duped youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs in airlines. The accused identified as Jagmohan Sharma, Abhishek Verma and Purkha Ram, duped gullible people on the pretext of providing jobs in Indigo Airlines and Air India Airlines, police said on Sunday.



A case was registered at the cyber police station of South district under sections 420 IPC. "A complainant, a resident of Khirki Extn. Malviya Nagar lodged a complaint alleging therein that he found an advertisement regarding jobs in Indigo Airlines in a Rojgar Mela on a Facebook page. The complainant contacted the mobile number given in the advertisement and he was defrauded with a total sum of Rs 20,784 in four instalments by the unknown cheaters. During the payments, that unknown advertiser also sent congratulation letters and appointment correspondences in the name of Indigo Airlines," a police official said.

As the accused persons were using VOIP calls and also SIM cards and bank accounts obtained based on fake addresses, it was very difficult to trace them. However, with the help of technical investigation and surveillance, the location of the suspect was zeroed down in Bhilwara of Rajasthan. Then the investigation conducted a raid on June 28 and arrested all the three accused

persons. Police further seized five mobile phones used for the commission of the crime, two Indian Bank Debit Cards used to withdraw cheated money from the bank accounts have been recovered and Rs 57,000 is frozen in the bank account used by them to transfer the cheated money.