3 arrested after road rage shooting in city

New Delhi: The Delhi police claimed to have solved the road rage incident that took place at Angoori Bagh near Red Fort within 24 hours on Monday.



The cops arrested three accused persons, in this case, who has been identified as Shahzada Farid (31), Shahbaz aka Badshah (30), and Shadab (31).

Police said that all of them are residents of the Seelampur area of north-east Delhi.

DCP (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi informed three people were injured in a brawl that led to road rage near Red Fort on the night of January 3. They are reportedly

stable now.

The police said the incident, captured on CCTV cameras, helped them identify the accused and establish the sequence of events.

Acting on secret information on Tuesday, Shahbaz, Shadab and Shahzada were arrested from the Jama Masjid area.

The weapon used in the crime (pistol) along with three live cartridges have been recovered from their possession.

Two scooties used in the commission of crime have also been recovered from their possession, the DCP confirmed.