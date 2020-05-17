2nd sanitation worker dies of Covid; union demands compensation

New Delhi: Since second sanitation worker from East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) reportedly succumbed after detecting COVID-19 on Thursday night, the sanitation workers' union has demanded adequate compensation to the deceased's family. The sanitation union leaders have said that that the civic body has yet not given a single penny to both the families who died after getting infected.



"In the third week of April, a 52-year-old sanitation worker died after detecting the virus. The family has been waiting for Corporation's support but unfortunately no one has come to support them. In second COVID-19 death also, no help has been extended to the bereaved family," said Sanjay Gehlot, Chairman, Delhi Commission for Safai karmcharis.

He said that despite several requests, the civic body has turned blind toward the family. "SMCD gave a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a job to the family member of a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19. Delhi government gave Rs 1 crore to North MCD's contract teacher who got infected as she died due to infection while distributing ration. But unfortunately, no money has yet been announced by East Corporation yet.

A 45-year-old woman sanitation worker with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) was the second sanitation worker in Delhi to succumb to Covid-19 on Thursday night. The sanitation workers who worked with her during the last few days of her duty, will be quarantined and tested soon, EDMC officials said.

"She was deployed on road cleaning duty in the Raghuwarpura ward near Gandhi Nagar and worked till May 5. She died at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday night. She tested positive on May 12," the EDMC officials said.

As far as first death was concerned, a 52-year-old woman sanitation worker of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) died of a heart attack at the Lok Nayak hospital earlier the doctors suspect that she may been suffering from the Coronavirus disease which was confirmed later. She along with another sanitation worker were deployed in Shahdara area. She succumbed to the infection while the other patient is admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital.