29 Tejaswini staff felicitated for their dedicated services

New Delhi: Delhi Police's north-west district celebrated 'Tejaswini Week' on successful completion of one year of this woman-centric safety and empowerment initiative.



Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Dependra Pathak on Monday graced the occasion in the programme held in Manthan conference hall, Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

He appreciated efforts of North-West in bridging the gap between public and police and the role of Tejaswini staff in curbing crime against women. Not only they work in prevention and detection of crime, but also they are making an excellent bondage with public.

These Tejaswini staff made a good rapport in public while meeting with senior Citizens, sensitizing area women through various awareness programmes, nukkad nataks as well as cyber awareness.

They cater to fulfill the expectations of citizens of the area and motivate them, particularly women to report crime or incidents against them.

He further motivated the Tejaswini staff to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.

During the programme, 29 Tejaswini staff were felicitated with commendation rolls and rewards for their contribution towards making this initiative a great success.