29 projects worth Rs 45K crore implemented in 7 yrs: Sonowal

New Delhi:Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been implemented under the Sagarmala programme in seven years.



The programme is aimed at improving the efficiency of ports.

Addressing an event to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Sagarmala programme, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said a total of 29 projects worth Rs 45,000 crore have been successfully implemented under the public-private partnership model.

According to the minister, port connectivity, another important element of the Sagarmala programme, has 80 projects under its ambit.

He also launched a mobile application for the Sagarmala programme.

Launched in March 2015, the Sagarmala programme includes projects from various categories, such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, Ro-Ro (Roll on/Roll off) & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialisation around ports, skill development, and technology centres.

At the event, TATA Projects Limited signed a contract worth approximately Rs 500 crore for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal region, Gujarat.

The company in a statement said the NMHC, to be completed in 24-months, will be dedicated to the maritime heritage of India, and shall showcase the nation's rich and diverse maritime glory.

The project has been awarded by the Ministry of Shipping through Indian Port Rail & Rope Way Corporation Limited (IPRCL), it added.