29 projects inaugurated by NOIDA; 51/52 underpass now open for public use

noida: Around 29 projects were inaugurated while foundation stone was laid for seven other projects by the Noida Authority on Thursday. These projects include the much-needed and long-awaited underpass at Sector 51/52, a



stadium at Sarfabad village among others.

Detailing over some key projects, Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said that one of the major projects thrown open for public is the underpass at Sector 51/52 which will provide a signal-free movement to commuters

travelling from Delhi to Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad and Hapur.

"The six lane underpass is around 780 meters in length and is constructed for Rs 59.33 crore. The will ease traffic congestion at the busy sector 51/52 and 71/72 crossing.

"Apart from this, in order to promote sports and young talent in rural areas of Noida, a mini stadium has been built at a cost of Rs 54.16 crore. This will give add impetus to the sporting culture in the region," Maheshwari said.

The other infrastructural works include development of industrial sector — 145, 151 and 158, master green park in Sector 117.

"The total cost of 29 projects inaugurated in the event is Rs 233 crore while the seven projects of which foundation stone has been laid will be completed in Rs 43 crore," she added.

Senior Noida Authority officials also informed that since April 2017, infrastructural and other development works worth Rs 20, 086 have been completed in Noida, which majorly include Rs 8,467 crore for

metro rail.

The inaugural ceremony was performed by Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Singh Nagar, Noida MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, MLA Noida Pankaj Singh and MLA dadri Tejpal Singh Nagar.