2,800 health workers to give shots, SMS notifications to avoid crowding

Gurugram: Two thousand and eight hundred healthcare workers to administer vaccine shots, 181 vaccination centres, SMS notifications to residents to avoid crowding and vaccine shots thrice a week are among some of the major preparations being undertaken by the Gurugram district administration to accomplish the herculean task of vaccinating the MCR city.



Officials with knowledge of the matter said that the goal is to start the vaccination programme by the third week of January and that 2,500 healthcare workers from private hospitals and

300 from public hospitals are being trained to administer the shots.

"We are planning to get services of 2,800 health workers both from private and public healthcare facilities for vaccinating citizens. These professionals will be trained in steps that will be required for undertaking such a massive exercise. There may be plans to bring in more workers if we find that these numbers are not enough to vaccinate people," said a senior official from Gurugram Health Department.

The 181 vaccination centres identified so far are located in village community halls, public and private schools among other areas in the district.

Officials added that they would be sending SMS notifications to residents who are due for their shots to ensure there is no crowding at the vaccination centres. They said that the shots will be administered on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The first phase will see healthcare workers get inoculated, followed by police and other public officials, after which residents will get shots with priority to the elderly (Between 61 and 70 years of age).

Curiously, district officials are still silent on what vaccine will residents here get - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin or Serum Institute's Covishield. While the uncertainty of this looms over residents, sources have said that cold storage facilities for the vaccines are being prepared in the outskirts of the city.