28-yr-old woman found dead with throat slit

Greater Noida: A 28-year old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an apartment at a posh residential society in Greater Noida on Thursday. Police have arrested one person in connection with the case.



The incident has been reported from Paramount Golf Foreste Villas in Sector Zeta–I under Surajpur area. The deceased identified as Pinky Chauhan lived with her family and had shifted to the flat around one year ago from Chhalera village.

According to police, the accused had slit her throat with a sharp object and fled with cash, jewellery and her mobile phone. At the time of incident, the victim's parents had gone for shopping and the matter came to light when they returned back home.

As per victim's father, the family had planned a puja ceremony for which they had gone for shopping on Wednesday. "We returned around 10 pm and found the door of house locked from inside. When door didn't open after repeated attempts, we used a duplicate key to open the house and found Pinky lying in the pool of blood on the floor," said Kalu Singh Chauhan, victim's father.

The victim sustained multiple wounds on her neck and stomach and she was declared dead at the hospital. Police was called and it was found that the accused had fled with jewelleries worth Rs 5 lakhs from the house.