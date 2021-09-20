28 new cases & zero deaths

New Delhi: The national Capital reported 28 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.



Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,497. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

There are 387 active cases of the disease in Delhi, of which 180 are in home-isolation, the data showed. The number of containment zones stands at 103, it added.

Meanwhile, over 2.03 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Saturday and over 1 lakh of them got the first dose, according to official data. According to government data, over 1.60 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

As many as 48.01 lakh people have received both the doses, it said.

According to the Delhi government's data, the city had around 11 lakh vaccine doses 1.65 lakh Covaxin and 9.40 lakh Covishield — left on Sunday morning.