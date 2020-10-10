2,76,046 Covid patients recover so far in Capital

New Delhi: The national Capital's cumulative COVID-19 case count rose to 3.03 lakh with authorities reporting 2,860 fresh cases on Friday, while 39 fatalities took the number of deaths linked to the pandemic to 5,692.



This is the eighth day in a trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. The figure stood at 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 39 deaths on Friday. The fatality count was 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths. The number of fatalities has remained below the 40-mark since October 2.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,76,046 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 49,135 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Thursday, of which 11,651 were RTPCR tests and 37,484 rapid antigen tests.

A total of 35,24,930 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far 1,85,522 tests per million population.

The case positivity rate during the last 24 hours was 5.82 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate was 8.62 per cent.

The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 1.36 per cent.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases decreased from 22,232 on Thursday to 21,955 on Friday.

The number of containment zones stands at 2,727.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government's decision to do away with the practice of pasting cautionary posters outside the homes of people infected with COVID-19 and isolated inside, will help reduce the stigma attached to the disease, experts said on Friday.

However, they also said this has some "disadvantages too".

Official sources had said on Thursday that there will be no sticking of posters outside the houses of COVID-19 patients under home-isolation in the national Capital.

They had said the move is aimed at "minimising the stigma" resulting from affixing of such posters at the front portion of the houses of such patients.

Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Apollo Hospitals here, termed it a very "positive move".

"I think this will help in reducing the stigma people have attached to COVID-19. There is so much stigma that one patient today came to my clinic

from all the way from Bihar for a check-up. He feared he had the infection, but his family never got him tested and he just isolated himself back in Bihar," he said.

Chatterjee, however, cautioned that this opportunity given to people who are home isolated, "should not be misused". "The infected people should stay at home and not roam around, and show greater responsibility towards the community, by observing all the norms," he said.

Chatterjee also underlined the stigma faced by doctors and other healthcare workers who got infected by COVID-19, saying, this new move will come as a relief to them too.

Ajit Jain, the nodal officer for COVID-19 management at the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, said the decision has both its pros and cons.