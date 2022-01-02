2,716 new Covid cases, highest since May 21; positivity rate jumps to 3.6%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a massive surge in daily COVID-19 infections with 2,716 fresh cases on the first day of the new year, the highest since May 21 and a 51 percent jump from a day earlier, while the positivity rate rose to 3.64 percent.



While the emergence of the new Omicron variant has sparked fears of a third wave, there has been a constant surge in the COVID-19 tally in the national Capital which recorded 7,865 cases in the last seven days. The positivity rate has risen to 3.64 percent from 0.55 percent on December 26.

The city on Saturday recorded 351 cases of Omicron. There were only 142 cases of the new variant of COVID-19 on Monday. Out of 2,716 fresh infections recorded on Saturday, south Delhi has registered the maximum number of cases at 372, followed by west district (356), northwest (323), southeast (314) and Central Delhi (278). The city also recorded one death. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Wednesday decided that COVID-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the ''yellow alert'' would continue for the time being and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs.

On Friday, there were 1,796 cases while 1,313 cases were recorded on Thursday. On Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday, the daily cases tally had stood at 923, 496 and 331, respectively. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 3,248 on Saturday while it was 2,284 a day before. The daily case count on Saturday breached the 2000-mark after a gap of over seven months, as 2,716 new cases were logged with an increased positivity rate of 3.64 percent, as per the latest health bulletin.

The positivity rate recorded on Saturday was also the highest since the corresponding figure reported on May 21. Active cases in Delhi on Saturday significantly mounted to 6,360 from 4,410 on Friday.

Amid a jump in cases of Omicron in Delhi, doctors had recently cautioned that people should avoid all gatherings and follow COVID-appropriate behaviours, else the pandemic situation may worsen given the highly transmissible nature of this variant of coronavirus.

According to the Saturday bulletin, of the 8,883 dedicated COVID beds in Delhi, 247 were occupied, including by suspected cases, while 8,636 beds were lying vacant.

Also, 19 COVID positive passengers brought from the airport have been admitted in hospitals, it said, adding, in total 82 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support while five severe COVID patients were on ventilator.

Registration for vaccination of children against COVID-19 in the 15-18 age group began in Delhi on Saturday, as centres here have geared up to start inoculating the younger population from January 3.

According to official documents shared by sources, the cohort size for vaccination in this category is 10 lakh as per the Registrar General of India's figures. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to request people to register eligible children in their families. "On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on CoWIN portal for immunisation of children against COVID-19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination," Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag 'SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'.