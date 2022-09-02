271 new cases, three more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate at 2.07%

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded three more Covid-related deaths and 271 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.



The new cases came out of 13,096 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded two Covid-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58

per cent.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 19,99,888, while the death toll climbed to 26,472, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,621, down from 2,012 the previous day. As many as 1,162 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.