27-yr-old man jumps in front of moving coach on Blue Line, dies

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man allegedly killed himself by jumping in the gap between two coaches of a moving Delhi Metro train at a station on the Blue Line on Tuesday, leading to a brief delay in services, officials said. The Delhi Metro's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in the national capital and the Noida City Centre.



The deceased, Nihal Singh, was a resident of Najafgarh, police said.

Services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali were briefly delayed due to the incident which took place at the Anand Vihar ISBT station, DMRC officials said.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Yamuna Bank and Vaishali due to a passenger on track at Anand Vihar ISBT. Normal service on all other lines," the transporter had tweeted around 4:10 pm.

The police said the man jumped in the gap between two coaches of a train going towards Dwarka from Vaishali around 3.30 pm on platform no. 2 at the station.

A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card was found on him, but no suicide note was recovered from the spot, a senior police official said.

Services on the section were resumed after a while.