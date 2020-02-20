27-year-old man held for murder in Rohini

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was arrested for killing a person over a monetary dispute in Prem Nagar area of Rohini district. Police identified the accused as Dilshad, a native of Aligarh in UP. Police said that on February 17, one Julie Devi wife of one Rajesh Kumar Gupta had lodged the missing report of his husband. Later on February 18, Rajesh's body was found lying in the open fields of Madan Pur Dabas village.

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that the deceased was last seen with one person Dilshad who was later nabbed from sector-22 in Rohini. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Jitendra Kumar Meena said that the deceased was running a committee (chit fund) and accused Dilshad was also its member.

"Dilshad had taken the payment but was not paying the instalments on time due to some financial constraints. Deceased started maintaining pressure on him to pay the remaining payments," said Meena. He further said that frustrated with his constant demand of paying the remaining amount, he hatched a conspiracy with his nephew one Salim to eliminate him.

As per the plan, accused Dilshad borrowed a mobile phone of his friend one Feroz a resident of Aligarh and inserted his SIM card and then made calls to the deceased for a meeting in the evening at Meer Vihar. "Meanwhile, Dilshad had also called his nephew Salim and then they took deceased with them in open fields at Madan Pur Dabas and consumed alcohol," police said.