27-year-old alleges assault, electrocution by colleagues

New Delhi: A man who works as a delivery boy with a transportation company on Sunday filed an FIR alleging that that he was thrashed and electrocuted by his colleagues when he went to them complaining that Rs 65,000 went missing from his pocket while he was delivering goods.



In his complaint, Satendra, an employee with one Redefine Express in Mahipalpur, claimed that after delivering goods at several places, he realized that Rs 65,000 were missing from his pocket after which he went to his office and expressed his grievance to his colleagues. Later, he alleged that one D.P, Rinku, Mukesh and few other people purportedly locked him up in a room and thrashed him brutally following which they removed his clothes and electrocuted him.



Satendra further alleged that after beating him they threw him in the back of his delivery vehicle which they drove for some time before stopping at a petrol pump where Satendra raised an alarm. Soon, police arrived at the spot while the accused fled.

