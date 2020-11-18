27 villages in and around Manesar, Ggm likely to come under new civic body

New Delhi: Highlighting that Gurugram had expanded beyond its present boundaries, Chief Minister Manohar Khattar recently announced that along the lines of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), now a civic body for Manesar would also be created.



Work and planning on the new civic body have now begun to figure out the jurisdictional boundaries of the proposed Municipal Corporation of Manesar. According to officials, there are plans to include 27 villages near Gurugram and Manesar along with the main industrial town of Manesar under the new civic body.

It will however not be easy for officials to include several villages under the new civic body as most of the villages have protested over the proposal. In fact, before the CM's announcement, there were plans to expand MCG to areas like Sohna and Manesar and include several villages in these areas. Even then several village heads had protested of not wanting to be a part of the civic body.

"As of now it is all in the initial stages and we are trying to form a blueprint of the new civic body for Manesar that has been recently announced by the Chief Minister. It will be a long-drawn process as there are a large number of village heads that will be spoken to," said a senior official from Gurugram District Administration.

Manesar today is considered as one of the leading manufacturing bases in the country. As Manesar grew a large number of industrialists and the citizens shared grievances of how a lack of local governance in the area was affecting the overall growth of the industrial town. Similar demands have come from Sohna and Pataudi.