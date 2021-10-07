27 more PSA plants launched, Deputy CM Sisodia says won't let hosps run out of O2

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday inaugurated 27 PSA plants of 31 metric ton capacity and two cryogenic oxygen refilling plants of 12 metric ton capacity across state-run hospitals in the city.



The move comes after several speculations of a possible rise in the COVID cases in a third wave.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two PSA Oxygen Plants of 0.9 and 1.80 MT capacity at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan respectively, in the East Delhi area. Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated three PSA Oxygen Plants at LNJP Hospital and one at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, having capacities of 5.31 MT and 1.80 MT, respectively. The Health Minister also inaugurated two Cryogenic Refilling Plants of 12 MT capacity near Siraspur Hospital.

Several MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party simultaneously inaugurated the PSA Oxygen Plants set up in their respective areas.

The government is setting up PSA oxygen plants to reduce the dependence of hospitals taking oxygen from outside the state and allow other hospitals also to refill oxygen cylinders from the plants during emergencies - much like the one that had crippled Delhi during the second wave in April this year.

Jain inaugurated two Bottling Plants with a capacity of 12.5 MT at Siraspur which have the capacity to refill 1,400 jumbo cylinders in 24 hours.

"Presently, only 3 to 5 Corona infected people are being tested positive out of 10 thousand tests. The graded response system will begin when the Capital will report 5 positive cases against 1 thousand tests done daily," Jain said.

The government's aim is to make its hospitals self-sufficient to prevent any oxygen crisis in the future. Meanwhile, Sisodia said that their government will not let the lack of oxygen take place in any hospital in the future.

Delhi reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the health bulletin. With the new cases, the Coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,053. The death toll stands at 25,088.