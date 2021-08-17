27 fresh cases, a new low; 0 COVID deaths reported

New Delhi: The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and zero deaths due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here. The low number of new cases can also be attributed to fewer tests only 39,587 conducted the previous day.



According to covid19India.org, a crowdsourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15 last year. With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,37,118. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,069. There are 467 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 165 of them are under home-isolation, the data showed. A total of 4,040 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on August 15, the Delhi government said in its vaccination bulletin on Monday. Delhi registered such low numbers as the government-run centres remain closed on Sunday.

While the first dose was given to 2,104 beneficiaries, a total of 1,936 people received the second jab, the bulletin said.

Over 1.15 crore doses have been administered in Delhi till date, of which 82,53,109 were first doses and 33,66,946 were second jabs, it said.

The city has a stock of 2,86,550 Covaxin shots and 4,57,230 Covishield doses, which should last for another six days, it said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered the vaccination of staffers working at various institutions under the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) since they have been at the forefront of the fight against the

pandemic.

The DTTE has also issued a list of dedicated vaccination sites where teaching and non-teaching staff can get inoculated.

"All the teaching and non-teaching staff working in various institutions under DTTE have been at the forefront as Covid Warriors against the GNCTD''s fight against COVID-19 pandemic," the order said.