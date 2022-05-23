268 new cases, 0 deaths; positivity rate at 2.69%

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,03,822. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,201.

A total of 9,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi came down to 1,819 from 1,912 on Monday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,447 patients are under home isolation, down from 1,513 on Sunday, it said, adding that there are 638 containment zones in the city.