26-yr-old strangles sister-in-law to death, surrenders

new delhi: A 26-year-old man strangled his sister-in-law to death over a dispute in Karawal Nagar area. The accused later surrendered to police



station.

According to police, the accused identified as Rohit, a resident of Karawal Nagar, came to the DCP office around 3.30 pm on Tuesday and said he has killed his sister-in-law. The body was lying in his

house.

Police team went to the spot and found the body of a woman there. A quarrel broke out between them over the issue on Tuesday as well, following which Rohit strangled her around 2.30 pm. He then informed police about the

incident.

Rohit said they used to fight frequently as the woman wanted him to live with her and away from his mother. Rohit's elder brother died by suicide three years ago and his wife was living with him.

A case was registered at Karawal Nagar police station and Rohit has been

arrested.

The woman is survived by a son and a daughter. Her son had gone to his uncle's house and the daughter was playing outside the home when the incident took place, police said, adding that Rohit works as an

electrician.