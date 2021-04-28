26 more admitted at SPCCC; several asked to follow protocols

New Delhi: About 26 patients were admitted at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) on Tuesday, taking the count to 149. On Tuesday, several patients whose oxygen levels were fluctuating reached the facility with a hope of getting admitted there.



Several could not get admission and were asked to follow the set protocol. However, some were allowed in on the basis of referrals, considering the condition of the patient and following due processes.

In one of the cases, a son brought her mother for treatment but she did not get admission. Broken and helpless, the son, who brought his 52-yearold mother, waited for several hours. He tried every possible phone numbers. Some reports claiming that the woman died, however, the Delhi Police said they have not received any kind of call regarding such incident.

As per the laid out procedure, the SPCCC will have no walk-in admissions and these will be made after approval by DSOs of various Delhi districts.

As per the rules, only those approved for admission by the DSO can be admitted at the hospital and currently the facility was only agreeing to admit those with a SpO2 level above 85. Officials said that of the 500 oxygenated beds that were made available on Monday, only 123 were filled. About 200 doctors and paramedic staff are posted at the centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared on April 22 that the SPCCC was being restarted. According to MHA, ITBP was designated as a nodal force for the operation of 500 beds SPCCC. "ITBP may draw required medical manpower (doctors and para-medical staff), if needed, from other CAPFs also," the order read.

The boarding and lodging arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff, including expenses thereon will be made by the Government of NCT of Delhi. As per data, (till February 23), 11,657 were treated by ITBP.

(With agency inputs)