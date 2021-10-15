2.5K volunteers being readied to check vehicular pollution

New Delhi: The Capital is set to witness several changes from October 18 till November 18 with the Delhi government all set to launch its campaign against vehicular pollution — 'Red Light on Gaadi Off'. Under this initiative, the government will be deploying 2,500 Civil Defence Volunteers at around 100 key intersections in the city, where they will request vehicle owners to turn off their engines while they wait for the green light. The state's Environment Minister held a meeting with concerned departments to lay out the plan for the campaign on Thursday. Officials from the Environment and Revenue Departments and Delhi Police and Civil defence were present in the meeting and it was discussed that 10 volunteers each will be deployed at 90 intersections along with 20 environmental marshals at the 10 major intersections of the city, an official from the Environment department told Millennium Post.

